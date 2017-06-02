Who are the big players in estimates?
For senators like Penny Wong, Eric Abetz, Cory Bernardi, Murray Watt, Malcolm Roberts, estimates is their time to shine.
Jun 2, 2017
With the biggest two weeks of budget estimates hearings done and dusted, it’s time to take a look at who shines and who stumbles when it comes to scrutinising public officials and ministers.
