Turnbull sweats as temperature rises on climate policy
Malcolm Turnbull was always going to have to deal with climate change and denialists within his ranks. But Donald Trump has started that a little earlier than expected.
Jun 2, 2017
One of the successes of Malcolm Turnbull’s prime ministership has been the way he has kept the issue of climate action quiet. For an issue that represents the most significant long-term economic threat to Australia, it’s been almost entirely absent from political debate since he became a leader. He’s achieved this by dint of not actually having a policy for achieving the emissions abatement targets to which the government committed in Paris, and of pushing the issue off to a review that won’t report until the end of the year.
