Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Politics

Jun 2, 2017

Turnbull sweats as temperature rises on climate policy

Malcolm Turnbull was always going to have to deal with climate change and denialists within his ranks. But Donald Trump has started that a little earlier than expected.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Share

One of the successes of Malcolm Turnbull’s prime ministership has been the way he has kept the issue of climate action quiet. For an issue that represents the most significant long-term economic threat to Australia, it’s been almost entirely absent from political debate since he became a leader. He’s achieved this by dint of not actually having a policy for achieving the emissions abatement targets to which the government committed in Paris, and of pushing the issue off to a review that won’t report until the end of the year.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/06/02/turnbull-sweats-as-temperature-rises-on-climate-policy/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.