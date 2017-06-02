Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Media

Jun 2, 2017

The Press Council, Fair Work and the other toothless tigers supposedly protecting Australians

Wanna do what you want, when you want, because you wanna? Just make sure the rules you break are enforced by these guys.

Charlie Lewis — Journalist

Charlie Lewis

Journalist

Share

The Australian has today continued to be its own greatest source of news. Following the announcement yesterday that GetUp deputy chair Carla McGrath had been appointed as a public member of the Australian Press Council, the Oz decided not only was it in a strop, but that strop was front-page news — and check the talent they managed to include: The Australian‘s editor-in-chief  Paul Whittaker and a News Corp spokesperson.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/06/02/the-press-council-fair-work-and-the-other-toothless-tigers-supposedly-protecting-australians/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.