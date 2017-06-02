The Press Council, Fair Work and the other toothless tigers supposedly protecting Australians
Wanna do what you want, when you want, because you wanna? Just make sure the rules you break are enforced by these guys.
The Australian has today continued to be its own greatest source of news. Following the announcement yesterday that GetUp deputy chair Carla McGrath had been appointed as a public member of the Australian Press Council, the Oz decided not only was it in a strop, but that strop was front-page news — and check the talent they managed to include: The Australian‘s editor-in-chief Paul Whittaker and a News Corp spokesperson.
