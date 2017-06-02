Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Jun 2, 2017

Crikey Worm: Trump dumps Paris, Centrelink busy signal, growth turns negative

Trump pulls out of Paris, Turnbull in Singapore and 42 million calls to Centrelink unanswered. It's the news you need to know, by Sally Whyte and Max Chalmers.

Sally Whyte — Deputy Editor

Sally Whyte

Deputy Editor

TRUMP DUMPS PARIS ACCORD

Donald Trump has formally announced that the US will withdraw from the global agreement to limit greenhouse gas emissions signed at Paris in 2015. The decision drew criticism from industry leaders, environmental groups and Democrats but was widely supported by Republicans, despite opposition from within Trump’s innermost circle of advisers. “I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris,” the president said, at a ceremony in the White House Rose Garden. While Trump said the US would stop implementing the agreement immediately, he confirmed it would stick to the agreed exit process, which could take up to four years. The US will become the third nation that is not a part of the agreement, Nicaragua and Syria being the other two.

