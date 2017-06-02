Rundle: Corbyn couldn’t, could he? I mean, what if ... no. But then, maybe?
UK pollsters in the centre of the movement have remained sceptical about the scale of the poll shift toward Corbyn's Labour, but it is unmistakable.
Jun 2, 2017
“Don’t believe the polls, don’t believe the polls,” I muttered to myself, picking up a sheaf of newspapers at the Eurostar WH Smith. Good place to read them; the Eurostar interzone is a hilarious mirror world, where copies of Charlie Hebdo jostle with Take a Break magazine, and the Irish pub is run by French people who have to have most drinks explained to them (“whaaaat eez zis Pimmmmms?”).
