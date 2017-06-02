Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Europe

Jun 2, 2017

Rundle: Corbyn couldn’t, could he? I mean, what if ... no. But then, maybe?

UK pollsters in the centre of the movement have remained sceptical about the scale of the poll shift toward Corbyn's Labour, but it is unmistakable.

Guy Rundle — Correspondent-at-large

Guy Rundle

Correspondent-at-large

Share

Jeremy Corbyn

“Don’t believe the polls, don’t believe the polls,” I muttered to myself, picking up a sheaf of newspapers at the Eurostar WH Smith. Good place to read them; the Eurostar interzone is a hilarious mirror world, where copies of Charlie Hebdo jostle with Take a Break magazine, and the Irish pub is run by French people who have to have most drinks explained to them (“whaaaat eez zis Pimmmmms?”).

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/06/02/corbyn-picks-up-electoral-momentum-with-a-few-wins-over-may/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.