Politics

Jun 1, 2017

Talkfest overpowered by stench from the rotting corpse of neoliberalism

Politicians show they don't get it as talkfest doesn't solve our problems.

There’s a major shift underway in the Australian polity, and across the west. Politicians, because they have to, have felt it and are responding to it, in varying ways and with varying levels of efficacy. Some people in business have felt it and are responding to it. Most, however, either remain oblivious to it or think it’s trivial or temporary. Neoliberal economics and the unquestioned supremacy of the corporation are no longer regarded with passive, if slightly resentful, acceptance by the electorate, but with active hostility, with an anger not seen before — because the economic system is no longer regarded as delivering for citizens.

