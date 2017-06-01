Whether she broke the law or not, Hanson's done for
There is a stinking mess at the heart of One Nation. And whether or not it is illegal, it is very likely to be her political undoing.
Jun 1, 2017
Intelligence is not a prerequisite for the worthy performance of public office, but honesty is. Pauline Hanson’s apparent obtuseness could be explained by the conclusion that she’s not very bright (we are not saying that is the explanation, just that it could be), a quality that can actually be quite refreshing in public discourse. If that were the whole story, her nonsensical questions and ignorant demands (such as that ASIO should tell her what she wants to hear about terrorists, rather than the truth) might serve the legitimate desires of the voters who put her in Parliament, and all the rest of us could do would be to point out that she’s often wrong.
