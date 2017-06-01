Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Jun 1, 2017

Rupert Murdoch, ghostwriter? ... covfefe that ... NY Times cans public editor ...

Is Rupert Mudoch writing the first draft of history? Plus: who needs an internal ethical press standards watchdog when you have Twitter?

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Today in Media Files, has Rupert Murdoch taken up a new job as a ghostwriter? And Donald Trump confuses the covfefe out of his Twitter followers.

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Rupert Murdoch, ghostwriter? … covfefe that … NY Times cans public editor … 

  1. Barry Reynolds

    “NY Times cuts public editor. The New York Times is making its long-mooted move to slash the number of copy editors, but at the same time it has left a bad taste by using the news to try to cloak the abolition of the paper’s pubic editor role, with the incumbent leaving the paper on Friday — just days after the announcement.”
    “Pubic editor role”??? the mind boggles as to what that entails…….

