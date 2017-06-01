Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Food & Travel

Jun 1, 2017

Depressing news for the nanny state -- alcohol consumption falls again

As nanny statists look to demonise the "alcohol epidemic" in ever more dramatic terms, yet more evidence has emerged that Australians drink responsibly.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Share

The latest national drugs survey shows alcohol consumption hitting new lows — and dramatic falls in public support for measures to restrict alcohol consumption.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/06/01/depressing-news-for-the-nanny-state-alcohol-consumption-falls-again/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.