Depressing news for the nanny state -- alcohol consumption falls again
As nanny statists look to demonise the "alcohol epidemic" in ever more dramatic terms, yet more evidence has emerged that Australians drink responsibly.
Jun 1, 2017
The latest national drugs survey shows alcohol consumption hitting new lows — and dramatic falls in public support for measures to restrict alcohol consumption.
