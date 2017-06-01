Coalition sets a number of new 'worst ever' records for economic management
May has been one of the weakest months for Australia’s economy since the Coalition came to office, writes economics reporter Alan Austin.
Jun 1, 2017
May has been one of the weakest months for Australia’s economy since the Coalition came to office, writes economics reporter Alan Austin.
May is the month treasurers usually trumpet their triumphs and reveal their rosy vision of an imminent utopian future. This May, however, has been one Treasurer Scott Morrison might want to forget. It has been one of the weakest months for Australia’s economy since the Coalition came to office.
Powered by Taboola