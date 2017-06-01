Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Economy

Jun 1, 2017

Coalition sets a number of new 'worst ever' records for economic management

May has been one of the weakest months for Australia’s economy since the Coalition came to office, writes economics reporter Alan Austin.

Share

Coalition economic management

May is the month treasurers usually trumpet their triumphs and reveal their rosy vision of an imminent utopian future. This May, however, has been one Treasurer Scott Morrison might want to forget. It has been one of the weakest months for Australia’s economy since the Coalition came to office.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/06/01/coalition-sets-a-number-of-new-worst-ever-records-for-economic-management/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.