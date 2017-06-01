Brandis culls AAT Migration Tribunal, with almost 80 to be shown the door
Attorney-General George Brandis is expected to announce a huge cull of AAT members following criticism of its immigration decisions.
Jun 1, 2017
Attorney-General George Brandis is expected to announce a huge cull of AAT members following criticism of its immigration decisions.
The government has refused to renew the terms of close to 80 Administrative Appeals Tribunal members, mostly former Labor government appointees to the Migration and Refugee Tribunal, after weeks of controversy over the AAT’s overturning of decisions made by Immigration Minister Peter Dutton.
Powered by Taboola