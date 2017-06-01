Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Federal

Jun 1, 2017

Brandis culls AAT Migration Tribunal, with almost 80 to be shown the door

Attorney-General George Brandis is expected to announce a huge cull of AAT members following criticism of its immigration decisions.

Josh Taylor — Journalist

Josh Taylor

Journalist

Share

The government has refused to renew the terms of close to 80 Administrative Appeals Tribunal members, mostly former Labor government appointees to the Migration and Refugee Tribunal, after weeks of controversy over the AAT’s overturning of decisions made by Immigration Minister Peter Dutton.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/06/01/brandis-culls-aat-migration-tribunal/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.