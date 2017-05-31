Rundle: a sign reads ‘hustings this way’, God help me
Long story short, Conservative Charlie Elphicke has a field day.
May 31, 2017
Behind the pale-stone, modestly spired, 18th-century church, a path ran down to a community centre, grey, breeze-blocked, flat-roofed. “Hustings this way” said a sign, flapping a little in the early evening wind off the sea. I rejoiced silently. I hate sitting in a church for a hustings (the obscure Germanic term for a meet-the-candidates evening), the bizarre process whereby six locals sit in plastic chairs afront an altar, with Jesus, arms outstretched, leaning on their shoulders. Eighteenth century doesn’t do much for me in England; there are four 14th-century churches in a half hour’s radius from here.
