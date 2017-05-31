Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Media

May 31, 2017

Hanson's attack on the ABC takes a leaf out of Malcolm Fraser's book

Pauline Hanson is not thrilled with the coverage the ABC is giving her, so she wants to cut the national broadcaster's funding. This is not a new idea.

David Salter —

David Salter

Share

Pauline Hanson’s latest one notion of forcing a huge cut in the ABC’s appropriation as revenge for the national broadcaster revealing some unpleasant truths about her affairs is not a new idea. Once they’ve realised that the ABC’s editorial independence is protected by statute, aggrieved politicians have often turned to threatening the budget as a way to curb Aunty’s watchdog tendencies.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/05/31/pauline-hanson-cut-abc-funding-because-of-coverage-malcolm-fraser-did/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.