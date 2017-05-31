Hanson's attack on the ABC takes a leaf out of Malcolm Fraser's book
Pauline Hanson is not thrilled with the coverage the ABC is giving her, so she wants to cut the national broadcaster's funding. This is not a new idea.
Pauline Hanson’s latest one notion of forcing a huge cut in the ABC’s appropriation as revenge for the national broadcaster revealing some unpleasant truths about her affairs is not a new idea. Once they’ve realised that the ABC’s editorial independence is protected by statute, aggrieved politicians have often turned to threatening the budget as a way to curb Aunty’s watchdog tendencies.
