Huge if True, episode 4: Eric Abetz gets the star treatment
EXCLUSIVE: Helen Razer has the inside scoop on Jack Nicholson's latest feature project in which the two-time best actor Oscar-winner plays Tasmanian Senator Eric Abetz.
May 31, 2017
EXCLUSIVE: Helen Razer has the inside scoop on Jack Nicholson's latest feature project in which the two-time best actor Oscar-winner plays Tasmanian Senator Eric Abetz.
Jack Nicholson plays Senator Eric Abetz in the new biopic about the conservative Taswegian’s life and times. And Crikey’s own Helen Razer was invited along to an exclusive preview screening.
Despite this being an excellent and exclusive story, our subeditors are struggling to think of a suitably great headline
Help them out by suggesting a pun headline in the comments below and if yours is the best, you’ll win a three-month Crikey subscription and a Crikey prize pack.
As well as 3 months of Crikey FREE, winners will receive a prize pack including:
T’s, C’s and other fun things you might like to know:
CREDITS:
Created and written by
Dan Wood and Lewis Attey
Directed by
Lewis Attey
Starring
Dan Wood and Jonathan Schuster
Camera ops
Bonita Carzino and Prince Nediyedath
Edited by
Lewis Attey
Additional material by
Jonathan Schuster
Powered by Taboola