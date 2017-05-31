How the right turned on ASIO
All of a sudden Australia's right wing seems to have fallen out of love with our chief spy agency.
May 31, 2017
Conservatives used to be be the biggest cheerleaders for Australia’s top national security agency, granting the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation ever more funding and invasive powers to pry into every aspect of our lives. But after failing to fall into line on the talking points on terrorism, the head of ASIO has found himself the target of right-wing ideologues.
