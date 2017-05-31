Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

May 31, 2017

Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

House Rules gives Channel Seven the night.

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

Share

House Rules ruled again last night with 1.85 million national viewers. Nine was weak without The Voice and Love Child (717,000 nationally and just 473,000 in the metros) seems like it’s heading for a long, long break. Masterchef  Australia (1.19 million) perked up but the continuing publicity and social media sniff about one particular judge may harm the show. Seven’s Seven Year Switch managed 998,000 national viewers to mop up the post House Rules time slot. Nine’s Last Resort is nowhere to be seen.

