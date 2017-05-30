Tudge's claim to legal privilege in Andie Fox Centrelink debacle is bollocks
Alan Tudge continues to obfuscate. But he's on increasingly shaky ground.
May 30, 2017
One of the pillars of democracy is transparency, the cleansing effect of sunlight and all that. Australian governments have proudly upheld both this principle by passing and maintaining freedom of information laws, and their eternal passive-aggressive resistance to its actual application to them.
