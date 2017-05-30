Lockup crackdown won't stop leaks -- but it will make it harder for journos to do their jobs
Treasury secretary John Fraser has taken the extraordinary step of banning journalists' mobile devices from the annual budget lockup.
May 30, 2017
“I met the guy who did it,” Treasury secretary John Fraser said of the person who leaked then-treasurer John Howard’s speech to veteran political journalist Laurie Oakes in the 1980s. The leak that sunk the budget. Fraser said in Senate estimates yesterday that it was the last time there had been a leak from the Treasury Department.
2 thoughts on “Lockup crackdown won’t stop leaks — but it will make it harder for journos to do their jobs ”
I’m not making any comment on the merit or lack of merit in this proposal, but there are such things as iSticks, which have a lightning input and a USB input, which could be used to transfer documents from iPad to laptop via flash drive. I don’t see where iPad Pros would be necessary – I’ve typed documents on an iPad Air with a Bluetooth keyboard without issues.
This is purely addressing this article’s technical concerns.
The simple, obvious solution is for journalists to simply not go. Wait for the Treasurer to officially release the budget documents and analyze it properly where you have all the resources at hand and in the form you prefer.
The budget will keep for a few more hours, days, weeks. The whole charade seems pointless to me – rather than bemoaning the hoops that the increasingly insecure and irrational government of the day wants to make journos jump through, just ignore the process and do your jobs as normal – analyze announced policy and ask probing questions. That doesn’t require a lockup to achieve.