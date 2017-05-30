Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Australia

May 30, 2017

Razer: how the fogies sold Millennials a lie, then sold them out

Last week, Helen Razer accepted an invitation to a Millennial Marketing conference in Melbourne’s Federation Square and, no, she doesn’t know how her name got on their list, either.

Helen Razer — Writer and Broadcaster

Helen Razer

Writer and Broadcaster

Share

avocado toast

Per the dullest work of my idlest peers, the Millennial is good for nothing save the production of terrible headlines. They are a “generation of idle trophy kids”, responsible for “the vanishing bar of soap” and, of course, so committed to the consumption of exotic coffees, they basically brewed a national crisis of housing affordability.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/05/30/razer-goes-to-a-millennial-marketing-conference-and-she-is-not-impressed/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.