Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

May 30, 2017

An absolutely huge night for Channel Seven and House Rules.

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

Seven’s night nationally, regionally and in the metros as House Rules cracked the 2 million viewer mark across the country, topping the national and metro listings for the first time with 2.05 million (1.27 million in the metros and 779,000 in the regions). It blew away Nine’s The Voice (1.31 million) by over 700,000 viewers nationally and left Ten’s Masterchef Australia nearly a million viewers behind on 1.05 million. That meant more than 4.4 million people watched House Rules, The Voice and Masterchef last night, underlining the strength of free to air TV. In the past three weeks or so House Rules has built its audience, while Masterchef and The Voice have both lost viewers. A year ago House Rules was struggling, but the cast and judges have both improved.

