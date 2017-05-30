Crikey Worm: Catholic school fight, indigenous advisory body debate
Good morning, early birds. The Coalition brings out the big guns (in the form of John Howard) in its fight with the Catholic school sector, and debate rages over the establishment of an indigenous advisory body in the Australian constitution. It's the news you need to know, by Cassidy Knowlton and Max Chalmers.
Talks continue between the Catholic school sector and the Turnbull government over what the sector says will be a shortfall in funding for some Catholic schools under Malcolm Turnbull‘s Gonski 2.0 plan. The Archdiocese of Brisbane has assured parents their fees would not be going up next year and thanked the federal government for a “commitment to fair and equitable funding”, according to Matthew Knottin the Fairfax papers. The Education Department has also announced funding would be maintained for the ACT Catholic system until 2021 under a “temporary” assistance package. This is in contrast to modelling by the National Catholic Education Commission and published in The Australian earlier this month that some schools could face fee hikes of up to $6000 because of the new funding model. But tensions continue between the Coalition and the Catholic Church over the possibility of less money for some Catholic schools, with senior Coalition figures including former prime minister John Howardinvolved in negotiations with high-level Church officials to calm the waters.
