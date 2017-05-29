Trump's economy: making America poor again
Early signs of the new president’s impact are mostly negative. Economics reporter Alan Austin reports.
May 29, 2017
OK, it’s early days. But more than four months after Donald Trump’s inauguration as US President, and 10 weeks after his preliminary budget blueprint, indicators suggest poor economic management and evaporating confidence. This is seen in current figures relative to recent US history. It becomes even more stark when we compare the US with other developed economies.
