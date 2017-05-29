There is no Australian terrorism ‘crisis’ and involving the military is dangerous
Once a military has been involved in domestic politics, they have a demonstrated tendency to repeat such involvement. And that often ends badly.
May 29, 2017
It is understandable that the New South Wales coroner’s report into the 2014 Lindt cafe siege, hot on the heels of the Manchester Arena bombing, should raise public concern over the threat of terrorism. This has come at an opportune time for Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who has said that Australia’s defence laws might be changed in response, with discussion suggesting a greater role for the Australian Defence Forces (ADF) in domestic counter-terrorism operations.
