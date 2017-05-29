Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Federal

May 29, 2017

There is no Australian terrorism ‘crisis’ and involving the military is dangerous

Once a military has been involved in domestic politics, they have a demonstrated tendency to repeat such involvement. And that often ends badly.

Damien Kingsbury —

Damien Kingsbury

Share

It is understandable that the New South Wales coroner’s report into the 2014 Lindt cafe siege, hot on the heels of the Manchester Arena bombing, should raise public concern over the threat of terrorism. This has come at an opportune time for Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who has said that Australia’s defence laws might be changed in response, with discussion suggesting a greater role for the Australian Defence Forces (ADF) in domestic counter-terrorism operations.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/05/29/there-is-no-australian-terrorism-crisis-and-involving-the-military-is-dangerous/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.