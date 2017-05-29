Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

May 29, 2017

Finding (well, not really) Corby ... Fairfax redundos kick off ...

How do you follow the biggest celebrity drug mule in Australia if she won't show her pretty face?

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

In Media Files today, Schapelle Corby has got the media after her into a tizz over her disappearing act, applications for voluntary redundancy at Fairfax have closed, and the Press Council’s media release whoopsie.

