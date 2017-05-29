Quadrant bomb fantasy and attack on Guardian journo take contempt for media to a scary new level
When a leading cultural magazine fantasises about murder, when a political candidate chokes and punches a journalist, we’re in a very different place, writes journalist and media-watcher Christopher Warren.
