Rundle: the curious thing happening in the UK election
Theresa May has it in the bag. Of course she does. And yet ...
May 29, 2017
Theresa May has it in the bag. Of course she does. And yet ...
The late spring haze has descended on Britain, with the country going to its late May bank holiday weekend. Once, this was the occasion for works dos loading into buses and spending a few days at Frinton-on-Sea, eating whelks on grey stone beaches and tearing off knotted head-handkerchiefs whenever the sun came out for eight minutes. The regimented leisure of a regimented people.
Powered by Taboola