TV & Radio

May 29, 2017

Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Nine and Seven were neck and neck in the evening, while Insiders topped the morning talk.

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

A close night between Nine and Seven in the metros. Nine claimed the demos, Seven claimed total people and a very arrow win in the main channels. But the big story was another very solid night for House Rules — its best so far with 1.97 million viewers nationally. It was an OK night for The Voice with 1.55 million, while Masterchef Australia was squeezed out and failed to crack the million viewer mark nationally, ending up with 965,000. More than 4.3 million on average watched these three programs last night — again underlining why the commercial networks still believe in these programs.

