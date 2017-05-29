C'mon, Chris Mitchell, leave Marshall McLuhan out of it
Chris Mitchell decided to write a column based on the precepts of Marshall McLuhan. Except he completely, 100% misunderstands Marshall McLuhan.
May 29, 2017
“Marshall McLuhan coined the phrase ‘the medium is the message’ in 1958.” Boy oh boy. The front-page sting for Chris Mitchell’s deeply buried media column suggested we were in for something special. Eraserhead did not disappoint. The column is … to call it a ramble is misleading because a ramble will eventually get you somewhere. If you’re going to stick together Quadrant, Shannon Molloy, Morrissey, a play wot he saw, and wandering in the Mulga, a bit of art is required.
3 thoughts on “C’mon, Chris Mitchell, leave Marshall McLuhan out of it ”
Chris who?
I suspect Kim Kardashian has far more followers on Twitter than whoever he is has readers of his column. Which begs the question: what makes one a journalist – is it writing, or being read?
If “social media has nothing to do with journalism and truth” then what does Limited News – where, more often than not, opinion is passed off as news, and certain salient facts are omitted for fear of undermining an assertion of the presenter – to create a certain image?
Using their position and market dominance, trying to influence other’s perceptions of what’s going on.
Maybe boorish info-thugs like Mitchell should leave McLuhan out of it, but every real journalist who is worried about the ‘death’ of their comfortable little info-sinecure should be poring over every word he wrote.
So many solicitations – why-oh-why the punters must save us, because we’re so important to their daily lived epistemology – so little Janet Malcolmian honesty about the fifty year public con-job mass forum ‘journalism’ has enabled. For every Katherine Graham, six Rupert Murdochs; for every vocationally serious exponent, 50 repulsive opportunistic hacks; for every Kate McLymont, two dozen Mitchells, 50 Piers Akermans, Christ, 500 prettily blank-eyed, diligently-droning UTS/Bathurst/Mail Order Comms 101 grads; for each once-in-three-decades Watergate, fifty thousand and daily counting grotesque Schapelle Corby harassment-trivia farces…and delusional preeners like y’colleague over the way Christopher Warren still prattle prissily on about the public’s obligation to go to the barricades to protect journalism’s version of how the world is, as writ by t’stouthearted yeoman tradies and t’honest jobbing scrivs of the Fourth?? It’d be like the AMA claiming the College of Surgeons is worth our blood defending even though 99 out of every 100 operations resulted in death…
Mitchell’s not hard to disdain, but he’s every bit as much a ‘journalist’ as Mark Colvin was. Job lot, see. So the Fourth elders can Twitter their disapproval of the Roger Franklins in their number all they like, and assert (on scant sum-total/percentage evidence) that Journalism’s little McLuhanite information bubble/echo chamber/closeted worldview/ideal of ‘truth’ is worth more than Trump’s, Putin’s?, Murdo-…oh wait, he’s one of Colvin’s Crew too….but until the vocational leaders develop the survival instincts to define what their profession is at last – and so what is not part of it – and the guts to start self-policing it, the only sane response from the public is: fuck off.
Thanks for the excellently apposite side-piece. I am hopelessly obsessed but I think this – post-internet epistemology – is the biggest issue of our time, or at least the first one we need to get sorted. Because every ‘public debate’ from global warming to trrrsmism to political fragmentation itself is increasingly no longer copping the bullshit demand that it extrude itself painfully, obediently and usually unsatisfactorily via the tight, self-important pucker of the mass media’s cankered, syphillitic epistemology. It means that not only are we (who can blame us?) side-stepping odious gate-keeping turds like Mitchell/Murdoch (good); we’re also jettisoning desirable gate-tenders like expertise, perspective, historical context, factual accord, etc etc.