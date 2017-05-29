If we can't rely on the US (and Trump), what then?
Australians policymakers need to begin thinking through the implications of the Trump presidency: what if we can no longer rely on the United States for our security?
May 29, 2017
Australians policymakers need to begin thinking through the implications of the Trump presidency: what if we can no longer rely on the United States for our security?
Two recent events must give pause to Australia’s foreign policy establishment and prompt some serious thinking about our alliance with the United States.
Powered by Taboola
One thought on “If we can’t rely on the US (and Trump), what then? ”
Colour me red, BK, but I’ve never felt particularly defended by the USA. Perhaps it was my Dad’s experiences in Vietnam. He was 19 – just like the song. Regular army – went from a clerk’s job behind a desk to a SAS unit with men twice his age under him. Hopelessly out of his depth, frightened in the jungle dark. Bottled it all up for decades, thought he was fine, until he decided to “scam” a TPI pension and discovered he wasn’t scamming at all. He broke in the psychiatrist’s office and struggled with PTSD right up until it turned into dementia at the ripe old age of 65- a common outcome, apparently. Of course, we knew he wasn’t fine long before PTSD was diagnosed : the compulsive gambling; the sudden waking in terror at night, grabbing his car keys and taking off. He said he was just a light sleeper and liked night driving.
Or maybe it was my son’s experiences in East Timor. He loved the East Timorese. Not too fond of its history or our, the US or Indonesia’s role in it. Or perhaps his experiences in Afghanistan. He lost friends. He tried to put broken children back together and couldn’t. He marvelled that analgesics were so rare there, the aspirin he gave a little girl who had half her foot blown off took most of the pain away and she was smiling afterwards. He was 23. He couldn’t understand why the Afghani’s hated him and the other Australian soldiers so much. He had no idea of Afghanistan’s history. He still doesn’t- doesn’t want to. He hates Muslims and calls them “rag heads”.
Who, exactly, have the US defended us from, BK? Who, exactly, is threatening us? I’m 52. I can remember being told I must be terrified of the Chinese and the Russians, the Indonesians and Vietnamese, yet I can’t for the life of me remember anyone bombing, droning or invading us. Now I’m supposed to be terrified of Muslims, because not all Muslims are terrorists but all terrorists are Muslims.
Who, exactly, is threatening us, BK? Which nation other than my own put my father and son in harm’s way?