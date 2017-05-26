The next terror attack could be on your Thailand or Bali holiday
Militant Islamism is spreading like wildfire in Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia. The Bali bombings will probably not be an isolated incident.
May 26, 2017
The one-two terrorist attacks on the Philippine city of Marawi and a bus terminal in Jakarta this week, with at least 25 people dead between the two strikes, has signaled loud and clear to Australia and the rest of the region that the so-called Islamic State has gained a firm foothold in the region.
