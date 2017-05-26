Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Asia-Pacific

May 26, 2017

Share

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte

The one-two terrorist attacks on the Philippine city of Marawi and a bus terminal in Jakarta this week, with at least 25 people dead between the two strikes, has signaled loud and clear to Australia and the rest of the region that the so-called Islamic State has gained a firm foothold in the region.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/05/26/thailand-and-bali-major-targets-for-islamic-terrorism/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.