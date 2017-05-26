What to read this weekend: recommendations from the bunker

Sally Whyte, deputy editor

“Right Wrongs” on the ABC

“On May 27, 1967, Australians voted in a referendum to change how Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people were referred to in the Constitution. Explore these personal stories, opinions and historical recordings of what happened. How far have we come since 1967?”

Josh Taylor, journalist

“When India’s Cash Disappeared, Part One” on NPR

“This is a policy known as demonetization. Modi said India needed it because of “black money,” which is money outside the tax system. He said, criminals and tax evaders hoarding stacks of cash would be stuck. Everyone else would be better off. People spent hours in line waiting at the bank to change their old worthless bills into a new ones. Some people died in those lines. Businesses went bankrupt because people couldn’t buy anything.”

Cass Knowlton, editor

“What Makes a Parent?” by Ian Parker in The New Yorker

“Gunn v. Hamilton—an inquiry into whether Abush had two parents or one—began the following week, and was still running in the new year. The proceedings, which exhumed hundreds of e-mails of love and regret, became an intimate history of a New York romance and its aftermath: a study of what counts as splitting up, what counts as a family, and, in a quiet but stubborn subtext, whether the ability to pay for good dentistry enhances a legal claim to be something more than a godmother.”

Charlie Lewis, journalist

“John McGuire: the Indigenous cricketer who lost out on playing for Australia” by Ashley Gray in The Guardian

“It may be Sorry Day but John McGuire won’t be receiving an apology. Not from the Western Australia Cricket Association and not from the men he played against. “There wasn’t a match I wasn’t racially abused in when I went out to bat,” McGuire says, reflecting on the record 10,000-plus runs he scored in Perth first-grade cricket. A Balladong man of the Nyoongar language group in south-west Western Australia, McGuire was on the cusp of state selection several times during his career. But there always seemed to be an excuse not to pick him. ‘I was too slow or too fast, or too young or too old,’ he says. ‘But I know it came down to the colour of my skin.'”

Emily Watkins, media reporter

“What toppled Bill O’Reilly? A reporter’s hunch, a cold call, and a Pilates class” By Yardena Schwartz in Columbia Journalism Review

“After breakfast, Walsh gave her blessing. Hers was the only on-the-record account from an accuser in a Times exposé that led more than 50 advertisers to abandon O’Reilly’s show, ultimately resulting in his ouster from Fox. The aftermath is still piling up, with the exit of former Fox News co-president Bill Shine and the potential breakdown of takeover negotiations between 21st Century Fox and the British broadcaster Sky. Steel’s reporting not only resulted in O’Reilly’s firing, but exposed a pervasive culture of misogyny and sexual harassment enabled by Fox executives. It also empowered other women to come forward.”