Labor rejects surrender, fights on for Gonski
Labor is being deeply cynical in its ongoing attacks on the government over school funding. But it's unlikely to lose it any votes.
May 26, 2017
Bill Shorten and his team, evidently, know something the rest of us don’t know about schools funding that explains why Labor has adopted a “we refuse to be agreed with” strategy on Gonski. Yesterday the opposition devoted most of its questions to the issue, including attacking the government on behalf of Catholic private schools. The days of the “Labor private school hit list” seem a distant memory.
