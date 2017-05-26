Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Federal

May 26, 2017

Labor simultaneously betrays unions and reneges on its commitment to a federal ICAC

What was that you were saying about your commitment to a federal ICAC, Bill?

Charlie Lewis — Journalist

Charlie Lewis

Journalist

Paula Matthewson this week argued in Crikey that all Opposition Leader Bill Shorten’s supportive talk about a federal ICAC actually “signified nothing”. She did so on the very same day Labor voted against a measure introduced by the Australian Greens on just that subject. On Tuesday, during the second reading of the Fair Work Amendment (Corrupting Benefits) Bill 2017, Greens MP Adam Bandt moved that the bill not receive a second reading and called on the government instead to “establish a National Independent Commission Against Corruption”. Only Bandt and independents Andrew Wilkie and Cathy McGowan voted in favour of this — Labor unanimously voted against it.

