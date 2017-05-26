If the economy slows, responsibility will lie in boardrooms, not cabinet
An economic slowdown will be the result of the business community's relentless campaign against wages growth.
May 26, 2017
An economic slowdown will be the result of the business community's relentless campaign against wages growth.
The positive economic mood of early this year has now definitely vanished. And if it translates into slower — or even negative — growth, then much of the responsibility will rest with Australia’s business leadership, rather than the government.
Powered by Taboola
3 thoughts on “If the economy slows, responsibility will lie in boardrooms, not cabinet ”
Bernard and Glen,
No amount of communication aimed at restoring confidence in neoliberal AKA trickle-down economics will be effective, because in the current conditions of our developed economy businesses don’t need to invest in their development. In short any such communication would just be straight-out lies.
So stimulation for big business, eg enormous tax cuts, just goes straight to their bottom line and joins the PM’s fortune in a sunny Caribbean tax haven.
Business leaders, LNP politicians, IPA-like think thanks: they all all have one and one only solution to every single problem confronting the human race. It boils down to this: take from those who have little, give to those who have a lot.
EVERY damn time.
And seriously, what’s the point in listening anymore when you know what the answer is going to be before the question is even asked? When it’s the same answer you’ve heard ten thousand times before?
Come up with something different even once and I might start listening again. Until then I’ll seek answers elsewhere.
Maybe it was their remoteness, their distance from the grounding of reality – from their Starkship Enterprise – but I can’t understand what was so hard in seeing the flaw in the emerging black-hole created by :-
“Businesses prioritising profits – to increase share-holder returns and, thus, executive remuneration and bonuses for “managing” – by screwing down one component of input that is “overheads/wages” of their employees.
Which meant employees/plebs had less disposable income, less discretionary spending, and had to concentrate on life’s necessities and essentials (like shelter/housing/mortgages, clothing, food, health and education)? Life’s “little luxuries” – the trinkets/optional extras these businesses were making – fall down the list, become unaffordable, dispensible, based on priority spending? (…. Don’t mention “house-hold plastic debt” – used for those “little indulgences” that lubricate the grind of the daily making ends meet – what’s going to happen when that’s called in?)
These Cling-ons of Industry and society compete with each other to beat down wages and conditions of their wage-slaves : relying on others to propel the economy by paying “luxury” wages? When there is no “others”. There is no other life in the Milky Way galaxy that is Business – they and their plebs are IT.
Yet they “earn” executive salaries – for being thick, self-obsessed, greedy and arrogant?”
Then again, maybe it’s just me?