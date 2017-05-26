Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings
May 26, 2017
A cracking game of AFL and Masterchef the only bright spots on a drab evening.
The AFL game last night on Seven between Geelong and Port Adelaide was one of the best this season (796,000 nationally) — many and rapid lead changes, hard fought, but mostly without rancour or “jumper punching”. Only a few points in it, with Geelong grabbing the lead from a snap shot in the dying embers of the match. Last night’s game was how all football codes should be played. Will next Wednesday’s extravaganza in Brisbane (Origin 2017) be similarly close and energetic? Geelong versus Port Adelaide and Masterchef Australia (1.26 million, the most watched non-news program of the night) were the only programs with colour and movement last night. Tonight, Swans play Hawthorn — is it revenge time?
