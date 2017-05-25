Victims of the Lindt cafe siege deserve better than 'lessons learned'
There remains a need for a proper independent inquiry into the Lindt cafe siege. What we've had so far is insufficient and fails victims.
May 25, 2017
So that’s it, then. The Lindt cafe siege, which cost two lives plus that of self-obsessed rapist, domestic violence perpetrator and murder conspirator Man Haron Monis, was a learning experience. The NSW government would “take the lessons learned” from the coroner’s report, said Premier Gladys Berejiklian.
