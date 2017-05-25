Rundle: 'They won't change us,' we mutter to ourselves as the troops take the streets
There are troops on the streets of a nation where the cops don’t carry guns. And we say terrorism won't change our way of life.
May 25, 2017
Well, there are troops on the streets of London. So they say. I haven’t seen any myself, but I’ve seen them on TV. Downing Street of course, 10 special forces, men and women, in camouflage, toting huge machine guns on their chests. I would warrant that’s the way most of the country is seeing them. Five thousand troops apparently, all around public “hotspots”. Houses of Parliament and the Old Bailey central criminal court are closed to the public. Police and troops are working together.
