Crikey Worm: Lindt Cafe siege mistakes, Manchester bombing arrests
Six arrested over Manchester bombing, Lindt Cafe failures revealed, and who is Australia's richest person? It's the news you need to know, by Sally Whyte and Max Chalmers.
May 25, 2017
The coroner has made 45 recommendations, including changes to the way police make decisions, in handing down his report on the Lindt Cafe seige. NSW coroner Michael Barnes has criticised the delays in police going into the cafe, as well as communications between police and Man Haron Monis and the hostages.
