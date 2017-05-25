Inland rail will make its $8 billion back, government says
Contradicting earlier reports, the government now says the proposed inland rail line will make back all of the whopping $8.4 billion that will be spent on a line through inland NSW.
May 25, 2017
Contradicting earlier reports, the government now says the proposed inland rail line will make back all of the whopping $8.4 billion that will be spent on a line through inland NSW.
Despite an extensive 2015 study concluding that the inland rail line would never make its money back, the department responsible now says the line will make back its cost, therefore justifying its funding being treated as an investment.
Powered by Taboola