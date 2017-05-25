Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings
House Rules rules for Channel 7, while 7.30 has another disappointing night.
A close night, but 7.30 again sank in the metros under to under 500, 000 — but in the regions it improved. House Rules ruled again for Seven — second nationally with more than 1.5 million viewers. Masterchef had 1.09 million and faded badly in the regions. Ten said it was the most watched program last night in the 25 to 54 demographic, but that was only in the metros. TV is a national business these days, but bragging rights are bragging rights when you are grimly hanging on by your fingernails.
