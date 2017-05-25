Noble gatekeepers of tradition and good morals suit up for (culture) war in Senate estimates
Eric Abetz has some questions for those lefty head honchos at the ABC and SBS. Crikey journalists Josh Taylor and Emily Watkins report.
May 25, 2017
The culture wars in the Australian Parliament are never more fierce than in Senate estimates hearings for ABC and SBS. SBS boss Michael Ebeid and ABC managing director Michelle Guthrie both faced down questions from senators in some, at times, fiery sessions yesterday.
