Women in tech hits new low, jobs data shows
The fall in the level of women in Australia's tech sector continues, while manufacturing had one of its best years of recent times, employment data shows.
May 24, 2017
The proportion of women employed in the information and communications tech sector plumbed a long-term low at the start of the year, employment data shows, as the tech sector struggles to address its lack of diversity.
