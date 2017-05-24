Turnbull’s infrastructure plans built on shaky ground, but escape proper scrutiny
There's no evidence we're getting infrastructure spending or decision-making right at the Commonwealth level.
May 24, 2017
There's no evidence we're getting infrastructure spending or decision-making right at the Commonwealth level.
The Commonwealth’s role in infrastructure investment is one of the biggest economic policy issues in Australia currently, and it’s not at all clear that it is not being dreadfully mishandled by a government — and a Parliament — more focused on placating sectional interests than addressing the national interest.
Powered by Taboola