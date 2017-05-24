The political power play behind the whipping of gay men in Aceh
News that gay men in Indonesia are being whipped by order of the sharia police has shocked the world, but we should look at politics, not religion.
News of two gay men being publicly whipped in the Indonesian city of Banda Aceh has sparked concerns that Indonesia’s long-vaunted “tolerant” Islam is turning fundamentalist. Islam in Indonesia is in a process of change, and a more fundamentalist version of the faith is increasingly prominent. The “Aceh whippings”, however, might be misleading.
