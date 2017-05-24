Crikey Worm: Terror in Manchester, budget measures could stall, Roger Moore dies
We've got the latest on the terror attack in Manchester, cost blowouts and Senate politicking in Canberra, and we wait for the report on the Lindt Cafe seige. It's the news you need to know, by Max Chalmers and Sally Whyte.
We've sent a confirmation to your email address — please open that email and click the "activate now" button. Then access is all yours!
If you can't see the activation email in your inbox, check your junk mail folder. If you haven't received an activation email within 30 minutes please contact support@crikey.com.au and we'll help you out.