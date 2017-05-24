Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Federal

May 24, 2017

Turnbull doesn't have a 'selfie officer': things we've learned in Senate estimates so far

Plans for Snowy Hydro 2.0 were rushed, Immigration got it wrong on Good Friday incident, and there is no selfie officer for the PM.

Josh Taylor — Journalist

Josh Taylor

Journalist

Share

In Senate estimates week, the weeks are long the hearings often incredibly dry as senators seek to draw out even the minutest slivers of information from the public service and their ministers.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/05/24/mates-snowy-hydro-2-0-cost-blowout-immigration-backtracks-on-manus-incident/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.