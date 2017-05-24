Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings
Nine ditches Last Resort (just for the night, sadly) and sees a predictable bump in ratings.
May 24, 2017
Nine still won’t let go of The Last Resort. While they flicked it from last night’s schedule, and benefited, it is still on tonight at 9pm. Nine must have invested a lot of money in this rotten program to still carry it in prime time –although 9pm and once a week lessens the losses. Nine won the main channels for the third night in a row. Nationally, House Rules had 1.51 million, The Voice, 1.34 million — while The Voice beat House Rules in the metros — and Masterchef had 1.21 million. That’s over four million people watching that trio, again.
