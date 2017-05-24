Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

May 24, 2017

Nine ditches Last Resort (just for the night, sadly) and sees a predictable bump in ratings.

Glenn Dyer —

Nine still won’t let go of The Last Resort. While they flicked it from last night’s schedule, and benefited, it is still on tonight at 9pm. Nine must have invested a lot of money in this rotten program to still carry it in prime time –although 9pm and once a week lessens the losses. Nine won the main channels for the third night in a row. Nationally, House Rules had 1.51 million, The Voice, 1.34 million  — while The Voice beat House Rules in the metros —  and Masterchef had 1.21 million. That’s over four million people watching that trio, again.

Topics

