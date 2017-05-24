Rundle: eerie Britain in a state of stasis as Manchester bombing becomes everything
After the Manchester bombing, it's impossible not to think: what if it happened here? Or here? Or right here?
May 24, 2017
Morning in the Caffe Nero at Euston station, the “modern” terminus, now hopelessly dated, a shopping centre caked in grime and pigeon shit. Waiting at the serving end for their caramel macchiato frappuccinos, two lads in the lads’ uniform, trimmed beard, electric blue suits, white shirt cuffs too short, to make wrist tatts visible, were talking security policy, vaguely midlands-northern accents.
