Today in Media Files, the ABC’s current affairs boss Bruce Belsham is retiring amid lagging ratings, and his boss, Michelle Guthrie, has demanded an apology for Roger Franklin’s Quadrant article, which wished the Manchester bomb had gone off at the ABC.
