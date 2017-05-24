Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Media Files

May 24, 2017

Quadrant wants the ABC bombed ... Sheridan gets stroppy ... Peppa Pig brings home the bacon ...

Today in Media Files, the ABC's current affairs boss Bruce Belsham is retiring amid lagging ratings.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Share

Today in Media Files, the ABC’s current affairs boss Bruce Belsham is retiring amid lagging ratings, and his boss, Michelle Guthrie, has demanded an apology for Roger Franklin’s Quadrant article, which wished the Manchester bomb had gone off at the ABC.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/05/24/abc-current-affairs-boss-bruce-belsham-retires-as-tv-ratings-lag/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.