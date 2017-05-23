Off the Mark: ‘philanthropic’ Zuckerberg should leave democracy to the professionals
We didn't elect Mark Zuckerberg. He is not qualified to guide democracy, nor to fix much of anything outside of Facebook's censorship policy.
May 23, 2017
Cop this. Apparently, this week, Facebook is evil. And, no, not because it’s a rich, reeking leviathan that has become more culturally and financially commanding than most governments. It’s because it engages in the wrong kind of censorship.
Like Rundle’s on Assange, another great and timely piece on the epistemological paradoxes thrown in our faces by a universally accessible and interactive information realm. Ever since someone – probably the J writer, I guess – clocked onto the power inherent in the ability to store sentient human thought for later, controlled use, same sentient human capacity has been whittling that very capacity back down to size. It just took us a couple of thousand years to progressively erode each new iteration of the ‘tyranny of the medium’…the babel story, and all that. Everyone’s going ga-ga about the scarily controllable info choke-points that Facebook, Google, etc are apparently becoming, but I think they are more likely to represent the last gasp death throes of the concept of monetisable ‘information’. Free thinking will always out-think ‘monetised thinking’. It’s what thinking…does. Thinks its way past any roadblock or toll-gate chucked up, sooner or later. Assange’s is the inevitable path, I think. FB will be broken (maybe even broke) inside five years, I reckon.
Sorry about this comment. I feel dirty every time I climb publicly on my hobby horse. But you and GR appear almost uniquely capable of grasping what’s occurring within your own existential realm (as info-pros, if you like)…and I can’t resist waving a geeky fan-lighter from the mosh pit. But yeah. I need to get out more. Carry on.